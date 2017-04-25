Show: On Point with Ashley

Show Contact: (619) 207-8751 | Adhmunoz@gmail.com

Heard on 760KFMB: Sundays 1p-2p

Show Info:

This is On Point with Ashley. Ashley D. Heffron Munoz is a licensed REALTOR who has worked in the real estate industry for over 10 years assisting buyers, sellers and investors with all their real estate needs. On Point with Ashley is a show dedicated to informing you of current events, discussing topics ranging from real estate, business, finance, and more. She is passionate about local businesses and promoting community throughout San Diego, with the goal of making neighbors friends again. For more details, contact me at (619) 207-8751 or email:adhmunoz@gmail.com.

