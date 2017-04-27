Brett's First Cut: Trump orders review of national monuments to allow development

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here's what we are watching:

93% -- Among Trump Voters—Trump is still wildly popular

70% of Americans want at least part of Obamacare gone

Huge Move by Trump on Federal Land Grab

NYTimes Declares KEEP THOSE Corporate Rates High!!

Big businesses are earning record profits, and many of them pay no federal taxes. The corporate income tax brought in just 10.6 percent of the federal government's revenue in 2015, down from between a quarter and a third of revenue in the 1950s, according to the Pew Research Center. A better approach, as part of broad-based reform, would be to eliminate loopholes that have encouraged businesses to avoid their fair share of taxes.

Swamp Monster Maxine Waters Pays Daughter 100K from Campaign Coffers

-Brett Winterble

