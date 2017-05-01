AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Trump Reads The Snake Poem At His PA Rally

Heard on A&G: Trump Reads The Snake Poem At His PA Rally

Posted: Updated:

Monday, May 1st, 2017

Trump reads "The Snake" poem

or watch on youtube: here

'Goat Yoga' A Hit On New Hampshire Farm

or watch on youtube: here

Morning Joe - Joe Snarls At Mika, Calls Her "Rude" And "Snotty"

or watch on youtube: here
 

