AM 760’s First 100 Days event recap

AM 760 KFMB’s look at President Trump’s First 100 Days event, held Monday, May 1, 2017, featured a full house of AM 760 listeners. With plenty of insightful assessment from Mike Slater, Brett Winterble and Roger Hedgecock, as well as commentary from the enthusiastic attendees, the event was a tremendous success. The night’s moderator was the latest addition to the station’s on air hosts, Mark Larson, who will join the AM 760 KFMB lineup on June 5th.
Here’s a look at the night through social media, starting with the arrival of the AM 760 listeners at our Kearny Mesa studios:
Monday night's event kicked off with a discussion about the high points of President Trump's first 100 days in office:
After the group watched an interview in which President Trump talked about surveillance of the American people, the AM 760's hosts weighed in:
A First 100 Days event would not be complete without a discussion of Obamacare:
A full house:
More photos:
.@760kfmb First 100 Days event is about to get underway. @slaterradio @WinterbleShow #rogerhedgecock. https://t.co/8FdWek8TA6 pic.twitter.com/oI09vw8qcB— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) May 2, 2017
The hosts have taken the stage. @slaterradio @WinterbleShow #rogerhedgecock Introduced by latest #760 addition Mark Larson. pic.twitter.com/NImjXWFYXV— AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) May 2, 2017