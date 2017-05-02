AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Trump to 48% Approval

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Trump to 48% Approval

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 2nd 2017. Here's what we are watching!

Trump to 48% Approval

RELATED COVERAGE:





Obamacare Repeal Imploding Again

RELATED COVERAGE:





1.1T CR

RELATED COVERAGE:





Ossoff Handel is a tight race

RELATED COVERAGE:




 


-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.