Brett's First Cut: Trump to 48% Approval

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 2nd 2017. Here's what we are watching!
Trump to 48% Approval
Obamacare Repeal Imploding Again
1.1T CR
Ossoff Handel is a tight race
-Brett Winterble
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
