Heard on A&G: Colbert - "Trump's mouth is only good for being Pu - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Heard on A&G: Colbert - "Trump's mouth is only good for being Putin’s c**k holster"

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, May 5th, 2017

Stephan Colbert's Unhinged Antyi-Trump Monologue

or watch on youtube: here

Hillary -"I Was On The Way To Winning Until Comey & Russia Wikileaks"

 

or watch on youtube: here

President Trump Claims This "Campaign" Advert Was "Banned" By CNN

or watch on youtube: here

DNC Chaiman Tom Perez At May Day Rally - "No Human Being Is Illegal"


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.