Brett’s First Cut: SD is Ground Zero for Islamic Takeover of Schools

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 5, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

A New Record in April– Unemployment to 4.4% Best Since 2007

RELATED COVERAGE:









Oops– PREZ Praises Aussie Nationalized Healthcare

RELATED COVERAGE:









SD is Ground Zero for Islamic Takeover of Schools

RELATED COVERAGE:









Say what? CNBC Econ Guru says Trump Unfit to Be Pres

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!