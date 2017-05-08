Brett's First Cut: Trump transition raised red flags about Micha - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Trump transition raised red flags about Michael Flynn

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 8th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

Macron Wins—is it a French Death Sentence?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Trump Blames Obama for Flynn Mess

RELATED COVERAGE:





Trump Transition raised red flags about Flynn

RELATED COVERAGE:





Abbott drops the hammer on TX Sanctuary Cities

RELATED COVERAGE:





Left Tries to label Deep State Sabotage a Conspiracy Theory

RELATED COVERAGE:




 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.