Filling in for Slater, Miles Himmel talks with Bob Filner

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

The former disgraced mayor who resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, joined Miles Himmel to talk about his new book, "Trumping Trump: Making Democrats Progressive Again."



After stepping out of the media light following allegations of sexual misconduct, forcing the city to pay millions, Bob Filner joined Miles Himmel, filling in for Mike Slater. After admitting some wrong doing, Filner also agreed that he wasn't entirely to blame.

Filner also talked about the health care bill and the Chargers move to Los Angeles:



