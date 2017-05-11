Brett's First Cut: GREAT AGAIN- $182 billion budget surplus in April

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 11th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

Special Prosecutor Now! Hillary shook down Bangladesh for CFF Donor









Is Kaspersky helping Russia Spy on us?









GREAT AGAIN- $182 Billion in Surplus for April









33 States Prepare to Crack Down on Sanctuary Cities









Obama Mess Continues– Transgendered Cadets at Military Academies can Graduate but Cannot Serve

Last year, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter rescinded the Pentagon’s ban on transgender troops. The policy immediately allowed transgender troops to serve openly. However, the policy for accepting new troops is scheduled be developed and phased in this year.“Currently, there is an Air Force Academy cadet who has identified as a transgender individual,” said Lt. Col. Allen Herritage, an academy spokesman. “The cadet can graduate. But, per the current (Defense Department) transgender policy, this cadet cannot commission into the Air Force. However, we are strongly recommending this individual for Air Force civil service as an option for continued service after the academy.”









