Brett's First Cut: The Sabotaging of the President

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 16th, 2017. Here's what we are watching

GREAT Question– Who is leaking on POTUS when he talks to World Leaders?





The Sabotaging of the President





POTUS: I have the Absolute Right to do what I did





Dead DNC Staffer Connected to Wikileaks– Were Cops Told to Stand Down?





WHAT is WRONG with People in the Chicago Hotels– PIGS!




 

-Brett Winterble

