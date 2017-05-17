Brett's First Cut: No Secrets- Putin Offers Transcript of Trump Russian Meeting

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 17th, 2017. Here's what we are watching.
No Secrets- Putin Offers Transcript of Trump Russian Meeting
RELATED COVERAGE:
Hillary Hack Sounds Like a Conspiracy Theory
RELATED COVERAGE:
Wall Street Gives up on 2017 Tax Reform
RELATED COVERAGE:
McCain Invokes Watergate in talking about Trump
RELATED COVERAGE:
Why did Comey wait so long to allege wrongdoing
Disclosures on Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey wrote a memo in February saying President Donald Trump asked him to end the probe of Michael Flynn raised questions about why Comey did not come forward sooner.
"If James Comey was so fastidious about updating the Congress every time there was a major break in the investigations that he had confirmed the FBI was involved with, it seems curious why this memo would only be surfacing now after he's been fired," Fox News correspondent James Rosen told Bret Baier.
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!
Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with top Russian officials last week in the Oval Office, offering to give Congress transcripts as proof, The Hill reports.More >>
Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with top Russian officials last week in the Oval Office, offering to give Congress transcripts as proof, The Hill reports.More >>
"It’s time for the President to take on the Trump-hating bureaucracy."More >>
"It’s time for the President to take on the Trump-hating bureaucracy."More >>
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
"President Donald Trump issued a Monday morning tweet regarding his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, slamming the media and emphasizing that it was the administration of former President Barack Obama that originally gave the former general security clearance."More >>
"President Donald Trump issued a Monday morning tweet regarding his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, slamming the media and emphasizing that it was the administration of former President Barack Obama that originally gave the former general security clearance."More >>
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>