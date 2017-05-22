Heard on A&G: Anderson Cooper: "If Trump Took A Dump On His Desk You'd Defend Him"

AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Anderson Cooper: "If Trump Took A Dump On His Desk

Monday, May 22nd, 2017

Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord: If Trump "Took A Dump On His Desk You'd Defend Him"

or watch on youtube: here

This Sea Lion Bit Onto A Girl's Dress & Dragged Her Right Into The Water

or watch on youtube: here
 

Notre Dame Graduates Walked Out On Pence's Commencement Speech

or watch on youtube: here
 

