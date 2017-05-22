Brett's First Cut: Trump in Israel– "Iran can never have nuclear - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Trump in Israel– "Iran can never have nuclear weapons"

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 22nd 2017. Here's what we are watching:

Trump in Israel–'Iran can never have nuclear weapons'





Iranians get the feels in a wad over Trump visit to Saudi Arabia





Trump looks to cut 1.7T in Entitlements





Jilted Dems still rage





Scary Video of Sea Lion Dragging Kid under Water—don't mess with nature




 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.