Brett's First Cut: Trump in Israel– "Iran can never have nuclear weapons"

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 22nd 2017. Here's what we are watching:

Trump in Israel–'Iran can never have nuclear weapons'









Iranians get the feels in a wad over Trump visit to Saudi Arabia









Trump looks to cut 1.7T in Entitlements









Jilted Dems still rage









Scary Video of Sea Lion Dragging Kid under Water—don't mess with nature









-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!