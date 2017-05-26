Brett's First Cut: Terror Attack Targeting Coptic Christians in Egypt Gets Ignored

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 26th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

Huge Terror Attack Targeting Coptic Christians in Egypt goes largely ignored

The health ministry said the victims had been on their way to the St Samuel the Confessor monastery when they were surrounded by eight to 10 attackers wearing military uniforms and masks.

The Christians' bus was blocked by three vehicles before the militants opened fire, as it travelled through the Minya region towards Maghagha.

But But But…Sanctuary City…LA Gets Raided Again by ICE

Zuckerberg Calls for Universal Basic Income for All

Gianforte Wins in MT

Pelosi complains Trump isn’t going to countries Alphabetically

-Brett Winterble

