Brett's First Cut: Terror Attack Targeting Coptic Christians in Egypt Gets Ignored

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for May 26th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:
Huge Terror Attack Targeting Coptic Christians in Egypt goes largely ignored
The health ministry said the victims had been on their way to the St Samuel the Confessor monastery when they were surrounded by eight to 10 attackers wearing military uniforms and masks.
The Christians' bus was blocked by three vehicles before the militants opened fire, as it travelled through the Minya region towards Maghagha.
But But But…Sanctuary City…LA Gets Raided Again by ICE
Zuckerberg Calls for Universal Basic Income for All
Gianforte Wins in MT
Pelosi complains Trump isn’t going to countries Alphabetically
British Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed leaks to American media — which included photos of evidence near the bomb site published by the New York Times — and said she would stress the importance of keeping intel secure during the Thursday NATO meeting with President Trump.More >>
Trump tweeted on his way to the airport: 'Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.'More >>
“The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.”More >>
"President Trump insisted Monday that Iran must "never, ever" come close to acquiring nuclear weapons, and called on Israel to join the U.S. in resisting a nuclear Iran shortly after his arrival in Jerusalem for his first visit to Israel as president."More >>
"Pence launched Great America Committee, a leadership PAC, a move that will enable him to channel money to congressional Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The political action committee’s registration was posted Wednesday on the Federal Election Commission website."More >>
Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with top Russian officials last week in the Oval Office, offering to give Congress transcripts as proof, The Hill reports.More >>
"It’s time for the President to take on the Trump-hating bureaucracy."More >>
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
