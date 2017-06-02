Brett's First Cut: New US Visa Questionnaire asks about 5 years - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: New US Visa Questionnaire asks about 5 years of Social Media



It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 2, 2017. Here's what we are watching.

CA Passes Single Payer—400bn Program- no way to pay for it!




CA State Sen Passes SB 239- Now Not a Felony to Expose Someone to HIV- on Purpose

http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2017/06/01/hiv-laws-california/




New US Visa Questionnaire asks about 5 years of Social Media




Trump Cements 'America First Doctrine' with Climate Pullout




Groper Insurance Comes to Japan




Pink Slime Lawsuit Advances






-Brett Winterble

