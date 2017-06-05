Brett's First Cut: Cops Tipped OFF About London Terror Ringleade - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: Cops Tipped OFF About London Terror Ringleader

It’s the First Cut for the Brett Winterble Show for June 5th, 2017

Cops Tipped OFF About London Terror Ringleader

A friend of the suspect called the anti-terror hotline because he became obsessed with watching hate preacher videos on YouTube and police were later warned he was trying to radicalise children in a local park and giving them treats to listen to him.

'Abz' also berated an Imam for encouraging worshippers to vote in the 2015 General Election and was banned from the mosque in the ensuing row.

A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.

The suspect, who MailOnline has chosen not to name at the request of police, is one of three men who embarked on a stabbing rampage in London on Saturday night.


Theresa May Wants Internet Regulated in Wake of London Attack


10 Days into Ramadan—55 Attacks – 592 Killed

http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/


Saudis Make a Move Against Pro-Iran, US Ally Qatar


Megyn Kelly ‘Tepid’ in Putin Debut


Women Are Crying During Wonder Woman Fight Scenes

