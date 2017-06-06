Brett's First Cut: Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside Notre Dame

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 6th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

73 Years Ago Today the Allies Landed at Normandy in an effort to Defeat Adolph Hitler's Nazi menace. 73 Years later a new deadly Fascism imperils the European Continent and the World. Will we show the same resolve? We will tell you today at 3!




Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside Notre Dame

RELATED COVERAGE:





3rd London Jihadi Named—had been busted trying to go to Syria last year

RELATED COVERAGE:





Reality Winner—Accused Leaker was a Liberal Loon

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/woman-charged-in-nsa-leak-resist-climate-change-posts





Hated Trump—Loved Bernie

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.