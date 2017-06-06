Brett's First Cut: Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside Notre Dame

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 6th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

73 Years Ago Today the Allies Landed at Normandy in an effort to Defeat Adolph Hitler's Nazi menace. 73 Years later a new deadly Fascism imperils the European Continent and the World. Will we show the same resolve? We will tell you today at 3!







Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside Notre Dame

3rd London Jihadi Named—had been busted trying to go to Syria last year

Reality Winner—Accused Leaker was a Liberal Loon

https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/woman-charged-in-nsa-leak-resist-climate-change-posts









Hated Trump—Loved Bernie

-Brett Winterble

