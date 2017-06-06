Brett's First Cut: Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside Notre Dame

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 6th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:
73 Years Ago Today the Allies Landed at Normandy in an effort to Defeat Adolph Hitler's Nazi menace. 73 Years later a new deadly Fascism imperils the European Continent and the World. Will we show the same resolve? We will tell you today at 3!
Paris Cops Shoot Jihadi with a Hammer outside Notre Dame
3rd London Jihadi Named—had been busted trying to go to Syria last year
Reality Winner—Accused Leaker was a Liberal Loon
Hated Trump—Loved Bernie
-Brett Winterble
"French police have shot a man outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer and shouted "this is for Syria", according to the interior minister. He was also in possession of two knives. One policeman was lightly injured in the attack."More >>
A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.More >>
"The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years."More >>
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>
"Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal."More >>
In the San Diego region, residents and small-business owners pile into public meetings whenever government officials propose striping their streets with bike lanes and — most controversial of all — removing parking spots to do so.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed leaks to American media — which included photos of evidence near the bomb site published by the New York Times — and said she would stress the importance of keeping intel secure during the Thursday NATO meeting with President Trump.More >>
Trump tweeted on his way to the airport: 'Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.'More >>
“The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.”More >>
"President Trump insisted Monday that Iran must "never, ever" come close to acquiring nuclear weapons, and called on Israel to join the U.S. in resisting a nuclear Iran shortly after his arrival in Jerusalem for his first visit to Israel as president."More >>
