Brett’s First Cut: Trump Picks Christopher Wray to Head FBI

It’s the Brett Winterble Show First Cut for June 7th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching

Trump Picks Christopher Wray to Head FBI

Comey on Trump ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone with Him’

Anger Grows Over IC Surveillance of Americans

"The spying by our government on Americans cannot be tolerated, and it is being tolerated," Rep. Ted Poe, a conservative Texas Republican, said in a telephone interview.

Poe blamed the National Security Agency for overreaching its authority, and said he would not be surprised if the agency's employees were surveilling people like himself, a former criminal court judge.

House Reopens Fast and Furious Investigation

-Brett Winterble

