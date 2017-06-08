Brett's First Cut: Comey Disappoints the Witch Hunters

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 8th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:

Comey Disappoints the Witch Hunters

RELATED COVERAGE:









After Comey: Turley there is nothing there to Impeach or Hit Trump with Obstruction

RELATED COVERAGE:









House Votes to Kill Dodd Frank Today

RELATED COVERAGE:









Obama Warns about Income Inequality Amidst $7700 Per Minute Speech

RELATED COVERAGE:









Powerball to $435M

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!