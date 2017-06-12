Brett's First Cut: USS Gabrielle Giffords to be based in SD

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 12th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching!

Of Course He Did—John McCain says Leadership was better under Obama

RELATED COVERAGE:







DC and Maryland Sue Trump Over his Business Interests

RELATED COVERAGE:







A Mueller Comey Conflict?

RELATED COVERAGE:







1K Water Bill in Normal Heights??

RELATED COVERAGE:







USS Gabrielle Giffords to be based in SD

The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE:







The Bloodiest Ramadan





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!