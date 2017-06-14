Brett's First Cut: Shooting at UPS Facility in SF

The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.