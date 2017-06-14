Brett's First Cut: Shooting at UPS Facility in SF

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For June 14th, 2017. Here's what we are watching:
Congressmen Shot at Baseball Practice
Shooter was Trump Hating Bernie Backer
Dems Vow to Push Impeachment Through the Election
Any Twosome Newsom—Wants Trump Impeached
Shooting at UPS Facility in SF
"A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."More >>
"James Comey set for $10 million payday as publishers scramble to sign book deal with fired FBI chief for inside story on Hillary, Trump"More >>
The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.More >>
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
"So President Trump was absolutely correct when he insisted — to much derision from Democrats and the mainstream media — that then-FBI Director James Comey assured him three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation."More >>
"President Trump said Wednesday that he had selected the former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray, now a Washington-based criminal defense lawyer who recently represented Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, to be his new F.B.I. director."More >>
"French police have shot a man outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer and shouted "this is for Syria", according to the interior minister. He was also in possession of two knives. One policeman was lightly injured in the attack."More >>
A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.More >>
"The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years."More >>
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>
