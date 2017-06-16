AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Amazon Moves to Buy Whole Foods

Brett’s First Cut: Amazon Moves to Buy Whole Foods

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 16th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching

Trump Reverses on DREAMERS—they will stay

Amazon Moves to Buy Whole Foods

Trump Approval at 50%

Illinois looks to Bankruptcy

Did Russia Kill ISIS Boss?

-Brett Winterble

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:51:10 GMT

    “Shares of Whole Foods Market rocketed 28 percent on Friday after Amazon said it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion… John Mackey will remain CEO of the grocery store chain. The deal is expected to close in the second half year.”

    Thursday, June 15 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-06-15 16:17:30 GMT

    The most ardent supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders have long been outspoken about their anger toward Republicans — and in some cases toward Democrats. Their idol, the senator from Vermont, has called President Trump a “demagogue” and said recently that he was “perhaps the worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country.”

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-06-14 17:54:35 GMT

    "A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."

