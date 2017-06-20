Brett's First Cut: McCain Institute Funded by Soros?

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show. Here's what we Are watching…….
NEW Poll—its ugly out there!
Senate Plans Health Care Vote Next week?
Bring it in the OPEN Mueller! Bob looks for more Secret Senate Meetings!
73% Say Political Climate Encouraging Violence—why so low?
McCain Institute Funded by Soros?!
Ryan Demands Permanent Tax Reform?
"The institute has accepted contributions of as much as $100,000 from billionaire liberal activist-funder George Soros and from Teneo, a for-profit company co-founded by Doug Band, former President Bill Clinton’s “bag man.” Teneo has long helped enrich Clinton through lucrative speaking and business deals."More >>
"Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet."More >>
“Shares of Whole Foods Market rocketed 28 percent on Friday after Amazon said it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion… John Mackey will remain CEO of the grocery store chain. The deal is expected to close in the second half year.”More >>
The most ardent supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders have long been outspoken about their anger toward Republicans — and in some cases toward Democrats. Their idol, the senator from Vermont, has called President Trump a “demagogue” and said recently that he was “perhaps the worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country.”More >>
"A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."More >>
"James Comey set for $10 million payday as publishers scramble to sign book deal with fired FBI chief for inside story on Hillary, Trump"More >>
The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.More >>
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
"So President Trump was absolutely correct when he insisted — to much derision from Democrats and the mainstream media — that then-FBI Director James Comey assured him three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation."More >>
"President Trump said Wednesday that he had selected the former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray, now a Washington-based criminal defense lawyer who recently represented Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, to be his new F.B.I. director."More >>
