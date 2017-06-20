Brett's First Cut: McCain Institute Funded by Soros?

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show. Here's what we Are watching…….

NEW Poll—its ugly out there!

Senate Plans Health Care Vote Next week?

Bring it in the OPEN Mueller! Bob looks for more Secret Senate Meetings!

73% Say Political Climate Encouraging Violence—why so low?

McCain Institute Funded by Soros?!

Ryan Demands Permanent Tax Reform?

-Brett Winterble

