Brett's First Cut: Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripl - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripled since Election

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 21st, 2017. Here's what we are watching

Handel Beats Ossoff

RELATED COVERAGE:





Hillary behind Russia Gate?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Huh? FBI: Attack on Republican lawmakers had no connection to terrorism

RELATED COVERAGE:

usat.ly/2sPCGuT





Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripled since Trump Election

RELATED COVERAGE:





Ex-DHS secretary: “I know of no evidence that through cyber intrusion, votes were altered or suppressed in some way”

RELATED COVERAGE:

snpy.tv/2rCgiSh





Illinois into Meltdown

RELATED COVERAGE:





Team Obama into the Special Counsel's Gunsights

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.