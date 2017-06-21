Brett's First Cut: Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripled since Election

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 21st, 2017. Here's what we are watching

Handel Beats Ossoff

RELATED COVERAGE:









Hillary behind Russia Gate?

RELATED COVERAGE:









Huh? FBI: Attack on Republican lawmakers had no connection to terrorism

RELATED COVERAGE:

usat.ly/2sPCGuT









Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripled since Trump Election

RELATED COVERAGE:









Ex-DHS secretary: “I know of no evidence that through cyber intrusion, votes were altered or suppressed in some way”

RELATED COVERAGE:

snpy.tv/2rCgiSh









Illinois into Meltdown

RELATED COVERAGE:









Team Obama into the Special Counsel's Gunsights

RELATED COVERAGE:









-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!