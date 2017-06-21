Red Shoe Day: Slater talks with family assisted by The Ronald McDonald House

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals. To support the Ronald McDonald House, the Red Shoe Day live drive event will be one opportunity for the public to make a donation.

AM 760’s Mike Slater along with News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto, KFM-BFM’s Sara and more than 1,200 volunteers will be carrying big red shoes at several San Diego intersections for Thursday’s event, which will start at 6:30AM and will run through 9:30AM.

Slater spoke with one family directly impacted by the support of the Ronald McDonald House, as well Thelma who is integral in the Ronald McDonald House’s operations.

Chuck Day the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House also give details of Thursday’s event.



Listen to the interviews here:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_20737.mp3



If you’re unable to donate during the live drive event Thursday, June 22, CLICK HERE to make a donation online to the Ronald McDonald House.