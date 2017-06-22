Brett's First Cut: Some people hate Trump. More people hate liberals

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 22nd 2017. Here’s what we are watching!
Clooney Cashes in—will he pay Cap Gains Taxes or will he pay INCOME Taxes?
No one wants to be King or Queen of England
Good Riddance to the Russia Myth
Some Hate Trump—More Hate Liberals
-Brett Winterble
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump byMore >>
"Today, a whopping 46 percent of events with conservative speakers hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) were disrupted. In the year before the election, this number was less than 15 percent."More >>
"The institute has accepted contributions of as much as $100,000 from billionaire liberal activist-funder George Soros and from Teneo, a for-profit company co-founded by Doug Band, former President Bill Clinton’s “bag man.” Teneo has long helped enrich Clinton through lucrative speaking and business deals."More >>
"Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet."More >>
“Shares of Whole Foods Market rocketed 28 percent on Friday after Amazon said it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion… John Mackey will remain CEO of the grocery store chain. The deal is expected to close in the second half year.”More >>
The most ardent supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders have long been outspoken about their anger toward Republicans — and in some cases toward Democrats. Their idol, the senator from Vermont, has called President Trump a “demagogue” and said recently that he was “perhaps the worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country.”More >>
"A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."More >>
"James Comey set for $10 million payday as publishers scramble to sign book deal with fired FBI chief for inside story on Hillary, Trump"More >>
The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.More >>
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
