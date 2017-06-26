Brett's First Cut: Why Americans Feel Good About a Mediocre Econ - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Why Americans Feel Good About a Mediocre Economy

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 26th, 2017. Here's what we are watching…

The Supreme Court agrees to review Trump's travel ban and will allow parts of it to take effect

RELATED COVERAGE:

nyp.st/2s8R9mx





Trump Says Obama Colluded or Obstructed on Russia

RELATED COVERAGE:





Trump is Eager for a Big Putin Meeting

RELATED COVERAGE:

But Trump and some others within his administration have been pressing for a full bilateral meeting. He's calling for media access and all the typical protocol associated with such sessions, even as officials within the State Department and National Security Council urge more restraint, according to a current and a former administration official.

http://hosted2.ap.org/APDefault/*/Article_2017-06-26-Trump-Putin%20Meeting/id-7440eee489024b5e97f3ca2459d206c7





Why Americans Feel Good About a Mediocre Economy

RELATED COVERAGE:





Fired! For Saying Warmbier Got what he Deserved

RELATED COVERAGE:





SD are you watching—Min Wage Hikes Kill Jobs Dead!

RELATED COVERAGE:





25 Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get without a College Degree

RELATED COVERAGE:




-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

  • The Brett Winterble ShowMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Why Americans Feel Good About a Mediocre Economy

    Brett's First Cut: Why Americans Feel Good About a Mediocre Economy

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:55:18 GMT

    "A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."

    More >>

    "A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Loretta Lynch Gets a Senate Investigation!

    Brett's First Cut: Loretta Lynch Gets a Senate Investigation!

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:26:13 GMT

    "The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."

    More >>

    "The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Some people hate Trump. More people hate liberals

    Brett's First Cut: Some people hate Trump. More people hate liberals

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:40:06 GMT

    "For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left.  There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four.  In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump by 

    More >>

    "For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left.  There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four.  In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump by 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.