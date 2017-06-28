Brett's First Cut: Rep. Darrell Issa joins Brett today at 3:20pm

It’s The First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 28th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching.

Brett is live at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR. Rep Darrell Issa joins us today at 3:20pm!



McConnell still trying to fix Obamacare Bill



Mitch McConnell is trying to revise the Senate health-care bill by Friday

wapo.st/2uiLZkp





O’Keefe Hits CNN Again—Van Jones Admits Russia is a Nothing Burger

http://breaking.projectveritas.com/cnnpart2.html





DC Insiders Trapped in Trump Era

Warren vows that Single Payer is NEXT

GOP Senate Seethes at Trump Impulsiveness

