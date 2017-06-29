AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: House votes on Kate's Law

Brett's First Cut: House votes on Kate's Law

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 29, 2017. Here's what we are watching from Hold Their Feet to the Fire, Live in Washington DC.

House votes on Kate's Law

Dems work to block it

Now Dems in House probing Trump bodyguard?

If you can't do Obamacare how can admin pull off tax reform?

-Brett Winterble

    "Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."

    "The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."

    Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.

