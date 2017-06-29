Brett's First Cut: House votes on Kate's Law

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for June 29, 2017. Here's what we are watching from Hold Their Feet to the Fire, Live in Washington DC.
House votes on Kate's Law
RELATED COVERAGE:
Dems work to block it
RELATED COVERAGE:
Now Dems in House probing Trump bodyguard?
RELATED COVERAGE:
If you can't do Obamacare how can admin pull off tax reform?
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.More >>
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.More >>
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."More >>
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."More >>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump byMore >>
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump byMore >>
"Today, a whopping 46 percent of events with conservative speakers hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) were disrupted. In the year before the election, this number was less than 15 percent."More >>
"Today, a whopping 46 percent of events with conservative speakers hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) were disrupted. In the year before the election, this number was less than 15 percent."More >>
"The institute has accepted contributions of as much as $100,000 from billionaire liberal activist-funder George Soros and from Teneo, a for-profit company co-founded by Doug Band, former President Bill Clinton’s “bag man.” Teneo has long helped enrich Clinton through lucrative speaking and business deals."More >>
"The institute has accepted contributions of as much as $100,000 from billionaire liberal activist-funder George Soros and from Teneo, a for-profit company co-founded by Doug Band, former President Bill Clinton’s “bag man.” Teneo has long helped enrich Clinton through lucrative speaking and business deals."More >>
"Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet."More >>
"Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet."More >>
“Shares of Whole Foods Market rocketed 28 percent on Friday after Amazon said it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion… John Mackey will remain CEO of the grocery store chain. The deal is expected to close in the second half year.”More >>
“Shares of Whole Foods Market rocketed 28 percent on Friday after Amazon said it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion… John Mackey will remain CEO of the grocery store chain. The deal is expected to close in the second half year.”More >>