Brett's First Cut: Obama warns against too much patriotism on Ju - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: Obama warns against too much patriotism on July 4th

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.

NBC Blames you and me for dividing the country

Illegals stay home too scared to cross

Obama warns against too much patriotism on July 4th

WE are retaking Mosul

WE are also taking Raqqa

2.76Bn in Waste at the IRS

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.