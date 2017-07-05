Brett's First Cut: Americans BREAK in terms of Trust Trump V CNN

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 5th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

DPRK launches ICBM

RELATED COVERAGE:





6700 KM Range

RELATED COVERAGE:





US Joint Ops with ROK to counter DPRK

RELATED COVERAGE:

POTUS Tweets

POTUS REAX

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

REAX 2

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

ANOTHER Cop Assassinated—NYC

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shooter Supported Terrorists

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police Scanner Traffic

RELATED COVERAGE:

MEDIA Poll from AXIOS—Americans BREAK in terms of Trust Trump V CNN

A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points.

Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sanctuary Cities vow to create 1 M new Americans in one year?

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!