Brett's First Cut: Americans BREAK in terms of Trust Trump V CNN

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 5th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

DPRK launches ICBM

6700 KM Range

US Joint Ops with ROK to counter DPRK

POTUS Tweets
POTUS REAX

REAX 2

ANOTHER Cop Assassinated—NYC

Shooter Supported Terrorists

Police Scanner Traffic

MEDIA Poll from AXIOS—Americans BREAK in terms of  Trust Trump V CNN

A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points.

Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."

Sanctuary Cities vow to create 1 M new Americans in one year?

-Brett Winterble

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:46:05 GMT

    A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."

