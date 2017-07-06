Brett's First Cut: Federal spending projected to top $4 trillion

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 6th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

Fed spending tops $4 trillion

The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.

UK Schools have banned winning in Sports

GEE—wonder why? Swedish Music Festival to go Female only to avoid RAPES

What about Hillary’s Russian Ties?

United is Doomed

-Brett Winterble

