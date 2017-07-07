Brett's First Cut: Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours at G20 sum - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours at G20 summit

Posted:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 7th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours

President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

Seated next to Putin on the sidelines of an economic summit in Germany, Trump said it was "an honor" to be with Putin. As journalists were briefly allowed in to witness part of the meeting, Trump said that he and Putin had already held "very, very good talks."

"We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia and the United States," Trump said.

Hackers Targeting Nuke Plants

Epidemic of Leaks in Washington

McConnell Says We Might Not Repeal

Norway Voluntary Tax Collapses

Jihad

Now she and the Women’s March are Mobilizing against the NRA in Virginia

Terror drives Clooney Coming back to the USA!

More left wing violence?

Dems Gotta Move Centrist

-Brett Winterble

