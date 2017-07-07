Brett's First Cut: Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours at G20 summit

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 7th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:
Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.
Seated next to Putin on the sidelines of an economic summit in Germany, Trump said it was "an honor" to be with Putin. As journalists were briefly allowed in to witness part of the meeting, Trump said that he and Putin had already held "very, very good talks."
"We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia and the United States," Trump said.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Hackers Targeting Nuke Plants
RELATED COVERAGE:
Epidemic of Leaks in Washington
RELATED COVERAGE:
McConnell Says We Might Not Repeal
RELATED COVERAGE:
Norway Voluntary Tax Collapses
RELATED COVERAGE:
Jihad
RELATED COVERAGE:
Now she and the Women’s March are Mobilizing against the NRA in Virginia
RELATED COVERAGE:
Terror drives Clooney Coming back to the USA!
RELATED COVERAGE:
More left wing violence?
RELATED COVERAGE:
Dems Gotta Move Centrist
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.More >>
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.More >>
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."More >>
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."More >>
It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.More >>
It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.More >>
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.More >>
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.More >>
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."More >>
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."More >>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump byMore >>
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump byMore >>