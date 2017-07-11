Brett's First Cut: Trump Jr. releases email chain- Not much here, folks

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 11th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:

Donald Trump Jr Releases the Email Chain—not much here folks

RELATED COVERAGE:





NYT on Trump Jr Meeting—he knew it was about Russia helping vs. Hillary

RELATED COVERAGE:





But what about Jane Sanders?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Howard Dean says we are run by a Criminal Enterprise

RELATED COVERAGE:





Hawaii Soldier Threatens to kill for ISIS

RELATED COVERAGE:





Also, WH discovers Democrats more effective on Health Care Messaging

RELATED COVERAGE:





City of Seattle Approves a TAX Hike on the Rich

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!