AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 13th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:
 

Trump: Son's Russia meeting 'standard campaign practice'

President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

RELATED COVERAGE: 


 

New Healthcare Bill offers 70BN to Shore Up Exchanges

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

New healthcare bill offers $70 billion to shore up exchanges

RELATED COVERAGE: 


 

DOJ Let Vesselnitskaya into the Country for what?

RELATED COVERAGE: 


 

McCain Sought out Trump Dossier from Steele

RELATED COVERAGE: 


 

50K Refugees are in—More Come?

RELATED COVERAGE: 


 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

  • The Brett Winterble ShowMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

    Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:27:27 GMT

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Obamacare taxes here to stay?

    Brett's First Cut: Obamacare taxes here to stay?

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:15:45 GMT

    Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.

    More >>

    Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Trump Jr. releases email chain- Not much here, folks

    Brett's First Cut: Trump Jr. releases email chain- Not much here, folks

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:38:53 GMT

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.