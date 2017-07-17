2018 Election Coming Together

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the 2018 election cycle and here locally we are starting to get a clearer picture of who will be running.

Andrew Zelt became the lone Republican to challenge incumbent Duncan Hunter in the Congressional 50th district. Hunter is currently under investigation from the Department of Justice for illegally using campaign funds for personal use, including trips to Europe and over $1,300 on video games.

Zelt, 34, has spent the past 13 years part of the San Diego County Sheriff Department. He currently holds the rank of Sheriff's Sargent in the Detentions Court Services Bureau.

The 50th district is based in San Diego County. It includes suburban and outlying areas of the county, including Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, parts of El Cajon and mountain and desert areas stretching east to the Imperial County line. It extends slightly into southwestern Riverside County in the Temecula area.

