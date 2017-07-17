AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country?

Brett's First Cut: Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country?

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 17th, 2017.

Here’s what we are watching….
 

Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.

New Poll Says Trump is in a funk

New Polls….But do they Prefer Hillary?

The Resistance that Cried Wolf

Carville—Dems Cant Take back Senate in 2018?

NO CBO Score yet on new NOW delayed health bill

Drug Crisis new scourge, It’s raining needles

