Brett's First Cut: Wait, what? USPS workers boosted Clinton Campaign?

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 19th, 2017.

Here’s what we are watching:

 

Wait, what? USPS workers boosted Clinton Campaign?

The U.S. Postal Service violated federal law by letting employees do union-funded work for Hillary Clinton's campaign and other Democratic candidates while on leave from the agency, according to an Office of Special Counsel report obtained by Fox News.

McConnell vows another Obamacare repeal vote next week
SuperPac vows to primary any GOPers opposing repeal?

This is smart: Trump to rally in Ohio next Tuesday

ICE ready to move on sanctuary cities

Prep work on border wall

China is taking our beef?

Trump had secret second meeting with Putin at G20 in front of everyone

Adam Schiff is disturbed

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

