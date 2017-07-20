Brett's First Cut: POTUS Lashes out at AG Sessions over recusal

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 20th, 2017.

POTUS Lashes out at AG Sessions over recusal

Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Trump warns Mueller: 'Back off my family finances'

John McCain diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer

Samantha Power as Principal in Unmasking Scandal

White House thought about armed response to election hack

15 MS 13 Members Taken Down (8 were illegals)

Liberals can win if they can stop being so Annoying (PSSSST. Its about climate change!)

