Brett’s First Cut: Can’t afford a Vacation? Blame the STATE!

Brett Winterble Show First Cut for July 24th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching!

Must See

Scaramucci- I’ll Fire EVERYONE if the Leaks Don’t stop

RELATED COVERAGE:







Gallup: Trump Approval at 50% or Higher in 17 States

RELATED COVERAGE:







Can’t afford a Vacation blame the STATE!

Your sweet summer getaway is just around the corner—if you can afford one.

But however you get to and from your favorite vacation spot, the government is there to take a cut. If you're a road tripper, you'll pay a tax on gasoline that accounts for almost 19 percent of the price of refilling your tank. Even more annoyingly, a quarter of that money is diverted from relevant tasks like highway maintenance to other projects, including turtle bridges and bike lanes. Repaving the roads is low on the priority list, but at least you can experience first-hand what driving in the Soviet Union must have been like.

RELATED COVERAGE:

ttp://reason.com/archives/2017/07/24/cant-afford-a-vacation-blame-t







Black Women Turning to Firearms for Self Defense

Marchelle Tigner, known to her students and others as "Tig," is on a mission: to train at least 1 million women how to shoot a firearm. She had spent no time around guns before joining the National Guard. Now, as a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, she wants to give other women of color the training she hadn't had.

RELATED COVERAGE:

ttp://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/black-women-guns-self-defense/2017/07/24/id/803364/









Kushner- No Collusion with Russia

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!