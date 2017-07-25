AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Cabinet in an uproar

Brett’s First Cut: Cabinet in an uproar

Brett Winterble Show First Cut for July 25th, 2017.


 

Cabinet in an uproar

If the President does fire Sessions, he is going to undermine the morale and confidence of his Cabinet secretaries who have the power to undermine his agenda.

Sessions growing ‘Pissed’ at President and won’t quit as AG

SD Teacher standing up to BP?

Scaramucci vows to fire everyone- if the leaks don’t stop

And he blows up 1 guy already

-Brett Winterble

