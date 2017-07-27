Brett’s First Cut: Was trans ban a concession to get border funding from House?

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 27th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching!



Politico says it was a trade for Border Wall Funding? LIKE THAT’S OPTIONAL?

House Republicans were planning to pass a spending bill stacked with his campaign promises, including money to build his border wall with Mexico.

But an internal House Republican fight over transgender troops was threatening to blow up the bill. And House GOP insiders feared they might not have the votes to pass the legislation because defense hawks wanted a ban on Pentagon-funded sex reassignment operations — something GOP leaders wouldn’t give them.

The Problem is THERE was a Problem with Border Funding!

Scaramucci threatens to call in FBI on LEAKS

IMRAN AWAN needs a special Counsel TODAY

And the FACT that the military is buying Viagra instead of spare parts for our troops

-Brett Winterble

