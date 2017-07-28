Brett’s First Cut: Steve Bannon has privately paid spokesperson

Alexandra Preate, a 46-year-old New Yorker and veteran Republican media strategist, describes herself as Bannon's "personal spokesperson." But she also collaborates with other White House officials on public messaging and responses to press inquiries. It was Preate who responded when the Center for Public Integrity recently asked the White House Press Office questions about Bannon.More >>
Alexandra Preate, a 46-year-old New Yorker and veteran Republican media strategist, describes herself as Bannon's "personal spokesperson." But she also collaborates with other White House officials on public messaging and responses to press inquiries. It was Preate who responded when the Center for Public Integrity recently asked the White House Press Office questions about Bannon.More >>
For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history.More >>
For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history.More >>
All is not quiet on the West Wing front. If the President does fire Sessions, he is going to undermine the morale and confidence of his Cabinet secretaries who have the power to undermine his agenda.?More >>
All is not quiet on the West Wing front. If the President does fire Sessions, he is going to undermine the morale and confidence of his Cabinet secretaries who have the power to undermine his agenda.?More >>
Your sweet summer getaway is just around the corner—if you can afford one.More >>
Your sweet summer getaway is just around the corner—if you can afford one.More >>
Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.More >>
Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.More >>
Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.More >>
Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.More >>
President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.More >>
President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.More >>
Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.More >>
Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>