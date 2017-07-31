AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: UK Strips ISIS Fighters of Citizenship

Brett’s First Cut: UK Strips ISIS Fighters of Citizenship

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for July 31st 2017. Here’s what we are watching: 

Trump Threatens Congressional Exemptions on Obamacare

"If ObamaCare is hurting people, [and] it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies [and] why should Congress not be paying what public pays?" Trump wrote.




GOOD Move—UK Strips ISIS Fighters of Citizenship

Haley: US Done Talking on NK

http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/patrick-goodenough/haley-no-point-another-consequence-free-unsc-meeting-nk-missiles-us




Putin Ejects 755 US Staffers from Russia

Fareed Zakaria- Trump Won because voters are tired of people like us…

-Brett Winterble

