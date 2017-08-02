AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett’s First Cut: Trump approval at 38 percent, Dow at 22,000

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett’s First Cut: Trump approval at 38 percent, but Dow at 22,000

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 2, 2017.  Here’s what we are watching:   


 

Trump Approvals at 38 percent but the Dow is at 22,000

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 38 percent of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Sixty-two percent disapprove.

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

Trump Moves to LEGAL Immigration Overhaul

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

... and Signs Russia Sanctions Bill

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

Charter Schools improve public schools by being near them

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

