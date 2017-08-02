Brett’s First Cut: Trump approval at 38 percent, but Dow at 22,000

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 2, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:
Trump Approvals at 38 percent but the Dow is at 22,000
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 38 percent of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Sixty-two percent disapprove.
Trump Moves to LEGAL Immigration Overhaul
... and Signs Russia Sanctions Bill
Charter Schools improve public schools by being near them
-Brett Winterble
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 38 percent of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Sixty-two percent disapprove.
"British officials say they have stripped more than 100 British fighters and brides of their citizenship, preventing them re-entering the country legally, according to British news reports. All those who have lost British citizenship are dual nationals. Under international law, governments can't revoke someone's citizenship if it would render them stateless."
Alexandra Preate, a 46-year-old New Yorker and veteran Republican media strategist, describes herself as Bannon's "personal spokesperson." But she also collaborates with other White House officials on public messaging and responses to press inquiries. It was Preate who responded when the Center for Public Integrity recently asked the White House Press Office questions about Bannon.
For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history.
All is not quiet on the West Wing front. If the President does fire Sessions, he is going to undermine the morale and confidence of his Cabinet secretaries who have the power to undermine his agenda.?
Your sweet summer getaway is just around the corner—if you can afford one.
Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.
Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.
President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.
Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.
