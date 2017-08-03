Brett’s First Cut: Trump to MEX Pres.: Don't discuss US paying for wall

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 3, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:





Trump urged Mexican President not to talk about US paying for wall

According to transcripts of a January 27 phone call between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto obtained by the Washington post, Trump pressured Nieto to stop publicly refusing to pay for a new border wall.

“You cannot say that to the press,” Trump said repeatedly. The funding “will work out in the formula somehow,” Trump said, adding later that “it will come out in the wash, and that is okay.” But “if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.”







Leaking Trump Calls is dangerous

RELATED COVERAGE:







Top FBI Officials may testify against Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:









-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!