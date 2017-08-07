News, Views & Brews Round 2: Bigger and better!

News, Views & Brews is a chance for people to sit down with their favorite talk show host from AM 760 KFMB and casually chat about a wide range of issues and topics over a cup of coffee or an ice cold beer.

A large turnout at AM 760's News, Views & Brews Round 2 with nearly 240 pumped-up AM 760 listeners in attendance. The crowd was enthusiastic and engaged at Second Chance Beer Company on Friday, August 4th, 2017 as Armstrong & Getty, Mark Larson, Mike Slater, Brett Winterble and News 8’s Heather Myers took the stage to discuss the latest events and trending topics in news and entertainment.

Check out photos and videos from the event below.

