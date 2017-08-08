AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: North Korea's mini nuke

Brett's First Cut: North Korea's mini nuke

Its the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 8, 2017. Here's what we are watching...


 

North Korea's mini nuke

The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

North Korea getting "physical" with threats

North Korea's neighbors worry

War Gaming in China

-Brett Winterble

