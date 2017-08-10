AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Market takes hit as Kim saber rattles

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Market takes hit as Kim saber rattles

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for August 10, 2017. Here's what we are watching...




Market takes hit as Kim saber rattles

After nine straight days of the Dow Jones Industrials index setting new highs ended on Tuesday, U.S. equities slid again on Wednesday. The consecutive drops were primarily in response to the frightening feud between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, who promised to hit North Korea with "fire and fury" if it makes any further threats to the U.S.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Could Trump look to bolt from Republican Party?

RELATED COVERAGE:





Quit your Mitchin'!

RELATED COVERAGE:





Back-to-school special on guns?
RELATED COVERAGE:




 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 P.M. - 7 P.M. on AM 760 KFMB!

  • The Brett Winterble ShowMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Market takes hit as Kim saber rattles

    Brett's First Cut: Market takes hit as Kim saber rattles

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:00:12 GMT

    After nine straight days of the Dow Jones Industrials index setting new highs ended on Tuesday, U.S. equities slid again on Wednesday.

    More >>

    After nine straight days of the Dow Jones Industrials index setting new highs ended on Tuesday, U.S. equities slid again on Wednesday.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: North Korea's mini nuke

    Brett's First Cut: North Korea's mini nuke

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-08-08 20:39:58 GMT

    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

    More >>

    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Pence Denounces Rumors of a Challenge

    Brett's First Cut: Pence Denounces Rumors of a Challenge

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:51:16 GMT

    In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times "is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team." He added that "the allegations in this article are categorically false."

    More >>

    In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times "is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team." He added that "the allegations in this article are categorically false."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.